Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

Cristian Chivu expected to take over as coach of Inter Milan after ending Parma contract

Posted

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Parma has reached agreement with coach Cristian Chivu to terminate his contract, the club said on Monday.

The 44-year-old is now expected to join Inter Milan to replace Simone Inzaghi, who took over as coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal on Wednesday.

The Serie A team thanked Chivu for “all of his work and for reaching our sporting objective, while wishing him all the best in his career in the future.”

Parma hired Chivu in February with the side 18th in the 20-team Serie A. It went on to avoid relegation by finishing 16th.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Other items that may interest you

OKC's Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enter …

Panthers can clinch a 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup …

UConn greats Rebecca Lobo and Jen Rizzotti reunite to …

One Stanley Cup ring hasn't changed Paul Maurice, who …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions