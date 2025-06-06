Welcome to our new website!
D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno leaves game in the 6th

By JEFF WALLNER

CINCINNATI (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno left Friday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds after being struck on his right hand by a wild pitch from right-handed reliever Cristian Mena.

With the Diamondbacks leading 3-2 in the sixth, Mena's pitch bounced in front of home plate and hit Moreno on his throwing hand. After consulting with the training staff, Moreno made a few throws but couldn't continue.

Swelling was visible.

Jose Herrera replaced Moreno behind the plate.

Moreno was 0 for 2 and looking to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He was batting .281 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 49 games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

