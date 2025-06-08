David Ayala scores in stoppage time to give Timbers 2-1 win over St. Louis

Posted Sunday, June 8, 2025 9:25 pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — David Ayala scored in stoppage time to give the Timbers a 2-1 victory over St. Louis City on Sunday, extending Portland's unbeaten streak at home to eight games.

Ayala’s goal came in the second minute of second-half stoppage time off a corner kick.

After a scoreless first half in temperatures that soared into the 90s Fahrenheit, Akil Watts scored in the 50th minute to put St. Louis City (3-8-6) ahead.

Five minutes later, Antony fooled a defender and put his shot from atop the box into the upper far corner to pull the Timbers (7-4-6) even. It was Antony's team-leading sixth goal of the season.

The match was City's second under David Critchley, who took over after the team fired Olof Mellberg. St. Louis beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 in Critchley's debut to end its 11-match regular-season winless streak.

St. Louis peppered Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis with eight shots on goal, but he made seven saves. St. Louis counterpart Roman Burki made four saves.

