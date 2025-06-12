De Bruyne signs with Serie A champion Napoli after 10 seasons at Man City

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 11:23 am

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Two-time Premier League player of the season Kevin De Bruyne signed as a free agent with Serie A champion Napoli on Thursday.

“KING KEV IS HERE,” Napoli declared in a series of posts on X.

The 33-year-old De Bruyne's contract at Manchester City expired. Napoli did not announce the length of his new contract.

Around 150 fans welcomed De Bruyne on his arrival at a clinic in Rome for his medical. They chanted his name before also singing about Napoli being champion after the player had gone into the facility.

At Napoli, De Bruyne will reunite with Belgium teammate Romelu Lukaku. And follow in the footsteps of former Napoli great Dries Mertens, an ex-Belgium international.

In Napoli’s midfield, De Bruyne can team with Serie A player of the year Scott McTominay, who made a highly successful move from Manchester United.

Known as one of soccer’s most complete midfielders, De Bruyne was named the best player in the Premier League for the 2019-2020 and 2021-22 seasons.

In 10 seasons at City, he helped the English club to six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League trophy.

The addition of De Bruyne may have been one of the reasons that convinced Napoli coach Antonio Conte to stay on for another season after considering rejoining Juventus.

