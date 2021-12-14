December 14, 2021, Police Blotter

Posted Tuesday, December 14, 2021 6:50 pm

Police Blotter

Sitka Police Department logged the following calls as of 8 a.m. today.

December 13

At 12:43 a.m. a vehicle was reported left parked in the 3800 block of HPR. Officers found a bottle of alcohol in the back seat but no sign of a driver.

An incident of drunkenness was reported at 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Lincoln Street.

An abandoned bike was found at the skate park.

A bag of meth was found on the floor of a downtown business. Police disposed of it.

A syringe was found in a washing machine at a laundry. Police disposed of it.

At 4:47 p.m. a driver said her car had died in the roadway near the post office. Officers helped get it moved.

Officers stood by while property was removed from a residence on Marine Street.

At 5:06 p.m. a caller reported a stack fire aboard his boat in Eliason Harbor. He called back a few minutes later to say it was out. The Fire Department and harbormaster were notified.

At 5:17 p.m. a man who had been drinking was reported causing a disturbance at a business in the 1200 block of SMC. He was told to leave and not return for the night. However, at 7:16 p.m. he was reported causing a disturbance at a business in the 1300 block of SMC and was given a disorderly conduct warning.

At 7:05 p.m. the smell of propane was reported at a gasoline station. The fire hall was contacted.

At 9:36 p.m. a caller on Kincaid Street reported a dog had been barking for some time. Officers contacted the dog’s owner, who took the dog inside the home.

December 14

At 3:16 a.m. a car with a red light blinking inside was reported parked at Darrin Drive and HPR. It was gone when police arrived.

At 5 a.m. a car on American Street was cited for violating parking hours.

Emergency Calls

Sitka Fire Department received ambulance calls at 3:26 p.m., 3:42 p.m., 3:51 p.m., 4:22 p.m., 6:01 p.m., 6:51 p.m., 9:10 p.m. and 10:16 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. today.