Denis Bouanga's 1 goal, 2 assists help LAFC beat Sporting KC 3-1

Posted Sunday, June 8, 2025 11:28 pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Bouanga had a goal and two assists, Eddie Segura scored his first goal since 2020 and Los Angeles FC extended its unbeaten streak to nine games with a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night.

Bouanga converted from the penalty spot in the 59th to give LAFC (7-4-5), which had 56% possession and outshot Kansas City 21-5, a 2-1 lead.

Dejan Joveljic scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game when he ran onto a through ball played ahead by Manu García, exploded into the area and scored from near the penalty spot to make it 1-0 in the 39th minute.

The 25-year-old Joveljic, who scored 15 goals and had six assists last season and was acquired in February from the LA Galaxy in exchange for $4 million, is tied for third in MLS with 10 goals this season — five in the past four games.

Segura slipped a header — off a corner kick played into the center of the area by Bouanga — inside the back post in first-half stoppage time to make it 1-1 at halftime.

Olivier Giroud capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time, the 38-year-old's second consecutive game with a goal.

John Pulskamp had four saves for Sporting.

Hugo Lloris stopped one shot for LAFC.

Kansas City (4-9-4) beat Houston 3-1 last time out to snap a four-game winless streak.

LAFC beat Sporting 2-0 on March 22.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer