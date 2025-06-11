Detroit Tigers prized rookie Jackson Jobe to have season-ending Tommy John surgery

Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 8:45 pm

BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, the team announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old rookie went 4-1 with a 4.22 ERA in 10 starts after making Detroit’s opening-day roster. He was placed on the 15-day injured with a Grade 1 right flexor strain following his May 28 outing.

Selected third overall in the 2021 amateur draft, Jobe was the Tigers’ third-ranked prospect in 2024, according to MLB.com.

The right-hander made two relief appearances for Detroit late last season, then two more in the American League playoffs.

Detroit entered Wednesday with the best record in the majors at 44-24.

