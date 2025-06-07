Welcome to our new website!
Direct pay to college athletes starts July 1. Some key dates tied to implementation of settlement

Posted
By The Associated Press

It took five years for the $2.8 billion antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA and five major conferences to reach a settlement. Now comes the process for implementing it.

Following are significant dates:

June 6, 2025

Settlement approved; settlement-related NCAA rules are effective, as adopted by the NCAA Division I Board on April 21, 2025.

June 11, 2025

NIL Go portal launches.

June 15, 2025

Opt-in deadline for non-defendant schools to fully commit to revenue sharing.

July 1, 2025

First date for direct institutional revenue-sharing payments to student-athletes.

July 6, 2025

Opt-in schools must “designate” student-athletes permitted by the settlement to remain above roster limits.

Start of 2025-26 academic year

With the exception of the “designated” student-athletes, fall sports must be at or below roster limits by their first day of competition.

December 1, 2025

With the exception of “designated” student-athletes, winter and spring sports must be at or below roster limits by their first day of competition or Dec. 1, whichever is earlier.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

