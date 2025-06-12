'Dream come true' for Alexander-Arnold as he is introduced by Real Madrid

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 11:04 am

MADRID (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold was officially introduced by Real Madrid on Thursday, saying he was fulfilling his dream to play for the Spanish powerhouse.

The 26-year-old England back was the latest reinforcement on defense for Madrid after a season in which the back line struggled following injuries.

Madrid moved forward with signing Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool — for a reported fee of up to 10 million euros ($11.5 million) — to get him on June 1 instead of for free at the end of the month. That allowed Madrid to count on the defender to play for Xabi Alonso’s team at the Club World Cup in the United States.

Madrid opens its Club World Cup group-stage campaign against Saudi club Al-Hilal next Wednesday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Alexander-Arnold was accompanied by his parents and relatives in the capital. After signing the contract alongside Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, he was introduced with a video of his highlights and then spoke briefly, in Spanish.

“Thank you for this opportunity,” he said. “To sign with a club like Real Madrid doesn’t happen very often. It’s a dream come true. I’m very happy and proud to be here. I’m very excited to show my game to Madrid fans but I’m aware that it’s a great responsibility to play for Real Madrid. I’m ready to give my all for this team and for the fans.”

Madrid also this week introduced central defender Dean Huijsen.

Alexander-Arnold, who will wear the No. 12 jersey, arrived on a six-year contract through June 2031. He will join fellow England international Jude Bellingham.

Alexander-Arnold won nine titles with Liverpool, including one Champions League and two Premier Leagues.

“We welcome a player who has won everything and who marked an era in a prestigious club such as Liverpool,” Pérez said. “You could have continued playing in any other club but you chose to continue your career with our club and we will never forget that.”

Madrid and the other 31 teams playing in the Club World Cup are allowed to make early signings in FIFA-approved special transfer windows from June 1-10 and June 27-July 3.

Alexander-Arnold had already announced he was leaving his boyhood club with Madrid the expected destination. He made 354 appearances for Liverpool and scored 23 goals.

By its own high standards, Madrid had a disappointing season, finishing runner-up to rival Barcelona in La Liga and being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League despite having signed France star Kylian Mbappé last summer.

