Earns Degree

Welcome to our new website!
Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber,
click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.
Edie Leghorn graduated magna cum laude May 18 from Boston University, earning her Juris Doctorate. She came to Sitka in 2014 and spent a few years doing wilderness work before taking a job as a wilderness and forestry technician for the U.S. Forest Service. After serving the USFS from 2017 to 2022, she went to law school. (Photo provided)