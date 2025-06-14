Elks Cancels Flag Day Parade

Posted Saturday, June 14, 2025 12:43 am

The Sitka Elks Lodge #1662 announced this evening that its Flag Day parade, scheduled for noon Saturday, has been cancelled. The Elks said on social media that the Flag Day event at Pioneers Home is still planned for 1 p.m. on the front lawn.

Sitka Elks Lodge #1662 posted the following announcement at 6:10 p.m.:

The Sitka Elks Lodge regrets to announce the cancellation of our planned Flag Day parade originally scheduled for tomorrow. This decision was made with deep respect for the significance of the day and the meaning it holds for our organization.

Flag Day is a cherished tradition within the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, reflecting our unwavering patriotism and reverence for the American flag. Since 1908, when the Elks first designated June 14 as Flag Day, our Order has honored this day with solemnity and pride. In 1911, the Grand Lodge made observance of Flag Day mandatory for all Lodges, a tradition that continues to this day. Our advocacy even helped inspire President Woodrow Wilson to recognize Flag Day, and in 1949, President Harry S. Truman—an Elk himself—signed the national proclamation establishing June 14 as a day of formal observance.

Given the political protest planned in our area tomorrow, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the parade. We do so to preserve the nonpartisan and unifying spirit of Flag Day. Our aim is to ensure that this occasion remains focused solely on honoring our nation and its symbol, without distraction or misinterpretation.

The Sitka Elks Lodge remains committed to the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love, and Fidelity. We look forward to future opportunities to gather in celebration of our nation and the values we hold dear.

Fraternally,

Sitka Elks Lodge #1662