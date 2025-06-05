England selects froward Lauren James for Women's Euros despite injury concern

Posted Thursday, June 5, 2025 9:16 am

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea forward Lauren James was picked in England's 23-woman squad for its title defense in the Women's European Championship on Thursday despite having not played a game for club or country since early April because of injury.

James injured a hamstring against Belgium on April 4 and was the biggest doubt ahead of England coach Sarina Wiegman's squad selection.

However, she was included among the attacking options, which also featured Michelle Agyemang, a highly rated 19-year-old forward who has played once for England.

Wiegman will be without 218 caps worth of experience in the wake of Millie Bright's decision to pull out of selection because of health reasons and following the international retirements of Mary Earps and Fran Kirby over the past week.

England’s first game at the Euros, taking place in Switzerland, is against France on July 5.

___

