England without Atkinson but regains Carse and Woakes for first test against India

England's remodeled pace attack lost Gus Atkinson to injury but has regained Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse for the first test against India starting on June 20 in Leeds.

With Atkinson ruled out of selection after injuring his right hamstring in the innings defeat of Zimbabwe in last month's one-off test, England again has had to shuffle a fast-bowler unit missing injured pair Mark Wood (knee) and Jofra Archer (thumb) and permanently deprived of now-retired stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Woakes has only recently returned from a long-term ankle injury and has been playing for England's second-string Lions against India A. Carse also missed the match against Zimbabwe while he fully recovered from a toe injury sustained while playing in the Champions Trophy in February, but is set to return.

Meanwhile, Jamie Overton, a bowling allrounder, has been picked despite breaking his right little finger during a one-day international against the West Indies on May 29 and is back in the test squad for the first time since June 2022 when he earned his sole cap against New Zealand.

That was at Headingley, where England and India will begin their highly anticipated five-match series.

On Atkinson's fitness, England selector Luke Wright said on a video call it was a minor injury and added: “We are going to try and get him ready for the second or third” test.

Wright added that the injury-ravaged Archer, who hasn't played a test match since February 2021, is scheduled to play a County Championship match for Sussex against Durham starting on June 22.

If he comes through that unscathed, Archer would be in contention for the second test against India starting on July 2, Wright said.

Also in the 14-man squad is rising star batter Jacob Bethell, who didn't return home from the Indian Premier League to play against Zimbabwe but has been playing in the ODIs against the Windies.

It looks to be a straight shootout between Bethell and Ollie Pope to bat at No. 3, but Pope has the edge given he is vice captain and scored a big century against the Zimbabweans.

Wright said no decision had been made yet on whether the 21-year-old Bethell would come straight into the team having impressed on tour in New Zealand late last year.

There will be further tests at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and the Oval.

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

