Ernie Clement homers and Blue Jays beat Cardinals 5-2 for 3-game sweep

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ernie Clement homered and Spencer Turnbull worked two scoreless innings to win his Toronto debut as the Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Clement finished with three hits but did not take the field in the ninth at third base after suffering an apparent leg injury. He dove for a grounder in the eighth and needed some attention but finished the inning.

Clement's fourth homer gave Toronto a 5-2 lead in the fifth. Toronto won for the seventh time in eight games and is 22-10 over its last 32.

Turnbull (1-0) worked the sixth and seventh innings, striking out two. He signed with Toronto last month and began the season in the minors. Turnbull played five seasons with Detroit and was with Philadelphia last year. Yariel Rodríguez pitched the ninth for his first major league save.

The Cardinals lost their fourth straight.

Matthew Liberatore (3-6) and gave up five runs, three earned, and eight hits in five innings.

Yohel Pozo's second homer gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the second.

Cardinals infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan didn’t play after leaving Tuesday’s game with a sore big left toe. The club is awaiting MRI results. He leads the team with a .310 average and 77 hits.

Key moment

Bo Bichette's sacrifice fly in the fourth scored Myles Straw and allowed Jonatan Clase to reach third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with an RBl single for a 4-2 lead.

Key stat

The Cardinals were swept in a three-game series at home for the first time since April 19-21, 2024, against Milwaukee.

Up next

St. Louis' Sonny Gray (7-1, 3.35) pitches against Jacob Misiorowski, who will make his major league debut for host Milwaukee on Thursday. Toronto's Kevin Gausman (5-4, 3.87) faces host Philadelphia and Ranger Suarez (4-1, 2.70) on Friday.

