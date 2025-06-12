Euro 2025 host Switzerland loses veteran forward Ramona Bachmann to knee injury

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 11:36 am

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Veteran Switzerland forward Ramona Bachmann will miss the Women’s European Championship in her home country next month after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

Bachmann was injured on Wednesday without contact from another player. Tests on Thursday showed an ACL rupture in her left knee, the Swiss soccer federation said.

“I am deeply saddened to miss the Euro, especially here in Switzerland,” Bachmann said in a statement.

She has played at two World Cups and two European Championships.

The 34-year-old Houston Dash player’s 60 goals in 153 games for Switzerland is second on the team’s all-time list in both categories. Bachmann’s teammate Ana-Maria Crnogorčević leads both lists.

Euro 2025 starts on July 2 when host Switzerland coached by Pia Sundhage plays Norway in Basel. Group A also includes Finland and Iceland.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer