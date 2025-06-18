Attention subsribers
Beginning on Saturday, June 21st, you will need to be a subscriber in order to view the content on this site.
If you are a current subscriber but do not have an account here, you can click here to set up your free account.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today.
Father of a man shot during latest protests in Kenya calls for police accountability
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI, BRIAN INGANGA and INAARA GANGJI
Posted 6/18/25
Activists and the father of a Kenyan civilian who was shot at close range by police during the country's latest protests over the alleged killing of a blogger in custody are demanding accountability. …