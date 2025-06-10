Final Haulout Costs Add $715K to Budget

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 7:32 pm

The Assembly at tonight’s regular meeting will take on a lengthy agenda that includes an additional appropriation for the haulout, amendments to the city personnel policy and certification of the special election results.

Four ordinances are being introduced and, without major changes, will be considered for second and final reading at the June 24 meeting.

Haulout

An ordinance adding $715,250 to this year's city budget is on the agenda to cover remaining capital costs of the new boat haulout at the industrial park, and also $70,000 for city costs of operations that are not covered by the user fees paid to the operator.l

The administrator's memo proposes $150,000 to be drawn from the Southeast Alaska economic development fund and $495,250 from the fiscal year 2026 city budget.

The proposed appropriation would purchase additional items needed for the haulout, which will be operated by contractor Highmark Marine but with the newly purchased equipment owned by the city.

It included power and controls for the heated washdown pad, a forklift, snowplow, and pedestals to provide shore power to vessels being worked on in the yard. Eleven items need to be purchased, including 11 boat stands ($70,000), cribbing ($20,000) and blocking material ($15,750).

“These are the last few things we need to begin hauling boats and work on their boats, which is the whole point in the first place,” said Assembly member Thor Christianson today.

Christianson was one of the sponsors of the ballot proposition approved by voters allocating proceeds from the sale of Sitka Community Hospital to the building of a city-owned haulout and boatyard.

“I want to make sure it gets done,” he said.

The administrator's memo said $70,000 would come from the industrial park working capital for costs not covered by the contractor's haul out rates.

"There is currently no fee added to the haul out rates to cover the city’s portion of operating costs, which is unsustainable. The health of the fund should be revisited after one year to evaluate the level of fees needed to continue operations," the memo said.

Garry White, director of the Gary Paxton Industrial Park, said today he's hoping to get costs down for users of the haulout as well as the city. "We've been negotiating with Highmark to see if we can get the costs to haul vessels lower based on the additional improvements and equipment we're putting in the yard," he said.

A Kodiak company, Highmark Marine, has been contracted to run the boatyard, but the facility is not yet open for business.

Reorganization for FY26

One of the ordinances up for first reading would add $148,950 to the FY 2026 budget for adding a new assistant administrator to the city staff. The assistant administrator will assist Administrator John Leach "with the day-to-day oversight of the management team," the memo from Leach to the Assembly says.

"Given the current budget, the assistant administrator position can be established without hiring an additional full time leadership level position by integrating its responsibilities with those of the human resources director position," the memo said. Some department heads will be under the supervision of the administrator, and others under the supervision of the new assistant administrator.

The reorganization plan calls for the following officials to report to the administrator: city clerk, electric utility director, finance director, planning and community development director, and port director (harbors, airport, floatplane dock, marine service center. The port director has not been hired.)

Those reporting to the assistant administrator include the library director, Harrigan Centennial Hall director, Parks and Rec manager, Tourism Manager, IT director, public and government relations director, police chief and fire chief. The assistant administrator will continue to oversee human resources.

Assembly member Kevin Mosher said the new assistant administrator position will help the city adapt to some of the changes from the past few years, including the addition of responsibilities under a port director, with the new haulout, the new seaplane base ,and the expanded airport.

"I fully intend on supporting this ordinance right now,” he said. “I know it wil be uncomfortable for some people but it will be very healthy for the long-term functioning of the city.”

The administrator’s memo for the ordinance also cites the responsibilities under the tourism manager, and parks and rec manager, both of whom will report to the new assistant administrator.

“We went from having no parks and rec department because it closed years ago, to a small department to one that’s increased over the years, very quickly,” Mosher said. “The tourism manager – that position hasn’t been hired yet – but it will help manage the growth in tourism and to liaise with Visit Sitka and other entities in town.”

An associated ordinance being introduced will revise the city personnel policies handbook.

Planning Appeal

Also on the agenda is an appeal of a Planning Commission decision to deny a request for a minor subdivision at 305 Islander Drive. The applicant, Ryan Nichols, asked to subdivide one lot into two in the Harris Island Subdivision.

There is a controversy over whether the subdivision is allowable in light of plat notes on deeds of the the large subdivison lots that some other residents say restrict additional subdivision of individual lots.

Election Certification

At the end of the meeting, the Assembly will take up the official certification of the ballot question on whether to implement limits on cruise tourism and require new permits and weekly quiet days. The proposition failed, with 826 in favor and 2,170 against.

Other Business

Also on the agenda are reports from IT, clerk and human resources departments, comments from the Sitka School Board; liquor license renewals; and an application for a grant for extrication tools for the fire department.