Thomas Vinson, 9, and Jeremiah Plank, 10, cast from the shore of Swan Lake during the Kids Fishing Day event Saturday morning. Scores turned out for the free annual event for children ages 4-12. The program was hosted by Sitka Rotary Club, Alaska Department of Fish and Game and U.S. Forest Service.