Fisk University women's gymnastics team, the first at an HBCU, to stop competing after 2026

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 6:24 pm

NASHVILLE (AP) — Fisk University's bold experiment in women's gymnastics is coming to an end.

The school has announced it is shuttering the program at the end of the 2026 season. Fisk made history in 2023 when it became the first historically Black college or university to launch a women's artistic gymnastics team.

Fisk's ambitious move to start the program played a hand three years later in the athletic department choosing to discontinue it. Scheduling became challenging because gymnastics is the only sport at Fisk that does not compete against other HBCU schools, forcing the program to get creative and requiring the team to travel longer distances than the university's other sports.

“While we are tremendously proud of the history our gymnastics team has made in just three years, we look forward to focusing on our conference-affiliated teams to strengthen our impact in the HBCU Athletic Conference,” athletic director Valencia Jordan said in a statement. “Fisk is grateful for the hard work, dedication and tenacity of its gymnasts, staff members, and coaches who made this program possible.”

The school said it will work with the affected athletes and coaches to ensure a “seamless transition.”

The announcement came just weeks after Fisk standout Morgan Price — a three-time All-American who became the first HBCU gymnast to record a perfect 10 — transferred to Arkansas, where she will join her older sister Frankie.

Talladega College, an HBCU in Alabama, attempted to follow in Fisk's footsteps in 2024. That program shut down after one season due to financial concerns.

