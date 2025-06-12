Flipside Arcade Brings Classic Pinball to Life

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 7:08 pm

After performing surgery on multiple pinball machines this week, Scott Bowen is ready for Friday's opening of the Flipside Arcade, with 40 pinball and 25 other video game consoles that will showcase Sitka's history by way of its arcade games.

Bowen, who logged 25 years as sole proprietor of the Coliseum Theatre, is now opening an arcade with some of the roughly 135 game consoles that he’s preserved over his lifetime in Sitka.

This past weekend, Bowen saw some “casualties” among the machines that line the walls, and form aisles in the arcade. Many consoles are “40 years old, so they just give up sometimes,” Bowen said in an interview Saturday, as he worked on rewiring faulty machines in the arcade “triage area.”

Still, these older, “top-tier pinball machines of the day” by manufacturers like Bally are “the most robust, easy to fix, and you can still get plenty of parts for them,” Bowen said.

Workers flowed in and out of the arcade Saturday to help Bowen prepare the space, and finish its small commercial kitchen. The glass facade of the downtown building was covered with brown paper during the makeover.

“So many kids were pressing their faces up against the glass to look inside, I had to cover up the windows,” Bowen said.

The arcade will employ about six people, and will be open late, serving finger foods, snacks, sodas and ice cream bars, but no alcohol, Bowen said. All game machines will run on quarters.

Long-time Sitkans will recognize some of the arcade’s older games, which came from Bob Colliver’s The Rock pizzeria, such as a 1977 Evel Knievel pinball machine by Bally and the 1977 Cleopatra machine by Gottlieb.

“A lot of the machines came out of Mr. B’s Arcade,” like old Frogger and Missile Command games, Bowen said. A 1979 Atari Asteroids cocktail table came from the old Dip 'n’ Sip in the Franklin Building, Bowen said.

Some are from the Agave pizza place, also in the Franklin Building, Bowen said, and others came from Bill Aragon, the owner of Sitka’s second Coliseum Theater location.

Many belonged to Bowen’s grandparents, Joyce and Jerry Bowen, and were housed in The Dugout, at the Sawmill Creek Plaza, that Bowen operated with Frank and Jan Simmons for about 10 years.

“Most of the machines have been in town forever, just in people’s garages and hiding out,” Bowen said. “The past 20 years, a lot of them have been in my storage unit.”

“A lot of the games, because I had a movie theater, are based on movies,” Bowen said, mentioning films featuring Indiana Jones, Terminator and Star Wars.

Bowen purchased theater screens, seats and equipment from the old Coliseum location when it closed in 1999., and in 2001 he opened a 100-seat cinema at the plaza mall next to The Dugout.

In 2003 he opened the Coliseum Theatre at its current Lincoln Street location. During his time there he's offered a rotating selection of 11 pinball and seven other arcade machines in the theater’s lobby. He stored games in a large room behind the theater stage.

On Feb. 1, Bowen sold the Coliseum to Cambria Goodwin and Luke Bruckert, who run Campfire Kitchen Co. The Campfire team installed a 6,000-pound Naples pizza oven in the theater building on June 3.

Bowen said the new owners so far are “doing really good” operating the theater and working with movie studios to schedule films.

After selling the theater, “I kicked around that retirement thing for about two weeks and that didn’t last – apparently, I got a little bored,” Bowen said.

Bowen bought the arcade's site on April 1, from Shirley and Clifford Robards – whose Stereo North had been there before being moved down the street – and began remodeling the space.

“It’s nice to be back downtown and kind of revitalize this area,” Bowen said. “You’ve got the theater over here, you’ve got this (arcade) over here, Pel’Meni, Subway, nice year-ound businesses.”

While the arcade’s feel and late hours are designed for locals, it should attract cruise ship passengers and other tourists, Bowen said.

“All the newer pinball machines are interactive, they’re online, they connect to your phone,” and can be located on a website called “PinMaps,” Bowen said.

His newest machines arrived this week: “a Mario Kart DX twin racing game that came out last month, the new Minecraft Dungeons and the new King Kong pinball machine," Bowen said.

He said that some of these newer pinball machines incorporate elements of artificial intelligence to challenge players.

As pinball is seeing a resurgence among younger generations, Bowen intends to host tournaments each year “so that local players are able to get their scores up so that they’re able to play in the state tournament.”

Bowen worked with David Elrod of the International Flipper Pinball Association to host the first-ever state tournament at the Coliseum in early 2024.

Building on that experience, he said, Sitka may become the permanent host of the Alaska state pinball championship.

Bowen’s ties to these arcade games trace back to his grandparents’ basement, where he learned to work on machines as he was growing up here.

His grandparents acquired those machines in a Sitka auction of games that had been in the old Mr. B’s arcade, Bowen said. “You could get them for nothing. The first pinball machine my grandparents got, it was pinball deluxe, and it was $75. It’s about $7,500 now. … The latest pinballs are $15,000 apiece now, which is insane for an arcade game.”

Bowen noted that, in the mid-1980s, the arcade game industry “totally collapsed” following the release of home video game consoles by Atari and Nintendo.

Around the same time, local governments "were starting to pass laws where you have to be over 13 to play in arcades,” which contributed to the collapse, Bowen said.

In a 1984 city election, Sitka voters passed a ballot proposition by 71 votes, making it unlawful for children to play coin-operated video games unless accompanied by a parent, grandparent or guardian.

Undeterred by these trends, Bowen while in high school in the early 1990’s worked with Dennis and Shelley Whitcher "who had Sitka Vending here and had bought up a lot of the older machines in town.”

“We would fix what we could, and what we couldn’t, we would destroy,” Bowen said. “I look back now and like, there were some very nice ones that we let go of.”

Bowen said that, as he was nearing the end of high school, the number of games in his grandparents’ basement “grew out of control.”

“That’s when The Dugout opened, and we ended up moving about 30 machines out there, and did that for quite a few years,” Bowen said

So began Bowen’s journey as entrepreneur and caretaker of most arcade games in Sitka.

“Now I have a niece who has been looking over my shoulder” and hopefully will continue working with the machines, Bowen said.

Gems from his lifetime collection are now seeing new life at Flipside, where players can drop their quarters to experience the joys of arcade games old and new.

“As we progress with the arcade, we’ll swap out a few games, and bring some other old ones back in,” Bowen said.