Florida Volunteers At Sitka Lutheran

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 7:06 pm

Pastor Ross Worch and wife Cheryl are Sitka Lutheran Church volunteers this month.

Pastor Worch will lead worship at the church. Both will greet tourists during the week with popcorn and Lutheran history, and encouraging visitors to play the Kessler organ.

Both are graduates of Ohio State University, Columbus. Among their favorite activities are doting on their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The pastor continues his devotion to ministry at Mandarin Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, Ohio. Cheryl has a keen appreciation for recycling, walking, singing and traveling.

Ross Worch is a U.S. Army veteran, having served 23 years all over the world. The family tradition continues with their three children serving as high-ranking officers in the Army and Air Force.

The Worches are busy with pets and gardening. They have a passion to help the “marginalized of society” and are good stewards of the land.

Sunday morning worship services are held at 10:30 a.m. in the building and on Zoom. All are welcome to attend.

For information call the church office at 907 747-3338, visit the church’s web site at: sitkalutheranchurch.com or e-mail sitkalutheranchurch@gmail.com