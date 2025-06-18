Attention subsribers
Former Georgia jail guard abused inmates with Taser and lied about it, authorities say
By JEFF AMY
Posted 6/18/25
A former Fulton County jail guard has been indicted on federal civil rights charges. Prosecutors say she used her Taser abusively against three inmates earlier this year and then lied to cover it up. …