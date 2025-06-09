Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

French Open: Defending champion Alcaraz faces No. 1 Sinner for the men's title

Posted

PARIS (AP) — Jannik Sinner faces defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final on Sunday in a match pitting the world's top two men's players.

They share seven major titles, four for Alcaraz and three for Sinner, who is in the French Open final for the first time.

The top-ranked Sinner has not dropped a set at Roland-Garros, while the No. 2-ranked Alcaraz has dropped four sets.

Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak in Grand Slam tournaments, after winning the U.S. Open and the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz owns a tour-leading 21-1 record on clay this year and has beaten the 23-year-old Sinner in their past four meetings.

He leads him 7-4 overall. ___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Other items that may interest you

Israel's strikes on Tehran broaden as Trump issues …

What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran's …

Czech coalition government faces a parliamentary …

Denmark tests unmanned robotic sailboat fleet with …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions