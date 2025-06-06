Friday's Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract on C Kyle Teel from Charlotte (IL). Optioned C Korey Lee to Charlotte. Designated RHP Ryan Cusick for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Andrew Hoffmann to Omaha (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Travis Adams from St. Paul (IL). Optioned LHP Kody Funderburk to St. Paul.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand from the 10-day IL. Designated C Austin Wynns for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Justin Wrobleski from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Landon Knack to Oklahoma City.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Anthony Veneziano from Jacksonville (IL). Placed RHP Jesus Tinoco on the 15-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Sean Manaea to Brooklyn (SAL) on a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Riley O’Brien to Memphis (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated OF Jacob Young from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Daylen Lile to Rochester (IL).
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed C Maria Kliundikova to a rest-of-season contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Chimere Dike to a rookie contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Hired Dan Hinote as assistant coach.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DASH — Hired Jason Lowe as assistant general manager.
