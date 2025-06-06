Friday's Transactions

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 3:00 pm

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract on C Kyle Teel from Charlotte (IL). Optioned C Korey Lee to Charlotte. Designated RHP Ryan Cusick for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Andrew Hoffmann to Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Travis Adams from St. Paul (IL). Optioned LHP Kody Funderburk to St. Paul.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand from the 10-day IL. Designated C Austin Wynns for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Justin Wrobleski from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Landon Knack to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Anthony Veneziano from Jacksonville (IL). Placed RHP Jesus Tinoco on the 15-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Sean Manaea to Brooklyn (SAL) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Riley O’Brien to Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated OF Jacob Young from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Daylen Lile to Rochester (IL).

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed C Maria Kliundikova to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Chimere Dike to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Hired Dan Hinote as assistant coach.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DASH — Hired Jason Lowe as assistant general manager.

