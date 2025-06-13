Friday's Transactions

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 5:00 pm

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Nick Burdi to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired cash considerations from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for RHP Forrest Whitley.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent CF Leody Taveras outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Max Scherzer to Buffalo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Brent Suter from the bereavement list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired UTL Andrew Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Aaron Civale and cash considerations. Optioned UTL Andrew Vaughn to Nashville (IL). Placed RF Daz Cameron on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Grant Anderson from Nashville. Recalled LF Drew Avans from Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Kodai Senga on the 15-day IL. Reecalled RHP Max Kranick from Syracuse (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Maxwell Hairston and DT Deone Walker to rookie contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Vershon Lee to a rookie contract. Released S Bubba Bolden.

