Giants rally again to beat lowly Rockies 10-7 for 7th straight win

Posted
By MICHAEL KELLY

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski’s two-run double in the eighth inning keyed another San Francisco rally, and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight victory.

Willy Adames homered and drove in three early runs for the Giants, but they trailed 6-3 entering the eighth before coming back against reliever Tyler Kinley (0-3).

Adames, Heliot Ramos and Dominic Smith singled to load the bases with one out, and Casey Schmitt walked to bring in a run. Yastrzemski then lined a double off the right-center wall to tie it.

Tyler Fitzgerald laid down a bunt against Zach Agnos, and Schmitt slid around the tag of catcher Hunter Goodman with the go-ahead run. Schmitt was initially ruled out but the call was overturned following a replay review.

San Francisco added three insurance runs in the ninth on Wilmer Flores' sacrifice fly, and RBI singles by Schmitt and Yastrzemski.

Goodman hit his 11th homer in the bottom half and the Rockies had two runners on when Orlando Arcia grounded back to closer Camilo Doval for the final out.

Tristan Beck (1-0) tossed three innings of relief for the win.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

