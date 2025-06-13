Glasnow and Snell offer a glimmer of hope to a Dodgers pitching staff battered by injuries

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 8:57 pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell had throwing sessions Friday that went well, lending optimism to a Los Angeles Dodgers’ staff battered by injuries.

Glasnow threw two innings in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium, where the NL West-leading Dodgers opened a three-game series against the second-place San Francisco Giants.

“I thought the stuff was really good,” manager Dave Roberts said. “The velocity was there, the swing-and-miss, the delivery. Talking to him afterward, he was really excited.”

Glasnow will throw another two innings next week.

Snell threw 20 to 25 pitches in a bullpen session.

“He came out of it really well,” said Roberts, who wasn't sure when Snell would throw next.

Reliever Blake Treinen also threw a bullpen and could return after the All-Star break next month, Roberts said. His plans include a few more 'pens before facing live hitters and going on a rehab assignment.

Working his way back from Tommy John surgery, Emmet Sheehan threw 3 1/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City this week.

“The stuff was better than the linescore,” Roberts said, adding that a decision will be made this weekend on whether Sheehan makes another rehab start or rejoins the team.

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will next throw a simulated game at the stadium, although Roberts wasn't sure when.

“There's still a progression that we're trying to get to make sure he feels comfortable,” the manager said.

Japanese rookie phenom Roki Sasaki is pain-free and keeping his arm active with light throwing, but hasn't made significant progress.

“I don’t know if it’s he’s feeling something or he just doesn’t have the confidence to kind of trust that he’s in a good spot,” Roberts said. “He's still kind of just moving his arm, but there’s not a whole lot of intensity right now.”

