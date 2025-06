Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 7:50 pm

The city electric department will conduct a full-scale high hazard evacuation drill functional test 9-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 17. The test will consist of activating the sirens and systems within the Blue Lake Campground, Blue Lake Powerhouse, and Gary Paxton Industrial Park area.

Those with questions or concerns can contact Project and Regulatory Engineer Kord Christianson at 907 747-1886.