Huijsen recalls Mourinho and idol Sergio Ramos as he is introduced by Real Madrid

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 3:13 pm

MADRID (AP) — Dean Huijsen thanked former coach Jose Mourinho and talked about his "idol" Sergio Ramos as the center back was introduced by Real Madrid in what he called “the best day" of his life on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Spain international was signed by Madrid from Bournemouth in May to give the Spanish powerhouse its first reinforcement for next season. He signed a five-year deal after Madrid activated the player’s 50-million pound (then $66.4 million) buyout clause.

“It’s the best day of my life,” he said. "It’s a dream to be here, and I’m going to give everything for the team. For me, Real Madrid is the best club in the world, and there is no other team like it.”

Huijsen thanked Mourinho for bringing him to Roma on a loan from Juventus in January 2024.

“I was at Christmas dinner with my family when Mourinho called," he said. "When he calls, you have to listen. He’s one of the greatest in the history of soccer, and I’m very grateful to him.”

Mourinho had called Huijsen one of the “best prospects in European soccer.”

The young defender, who earned a first call-up by Spain for the Nations League playoffs in March, said he received a message from former Madrid star Ramos when his signing was made official.

“He’s my biggest idol, the best center back in history,” Huijsen said. "I admire everything about him, he’s the most complete center back. My first fond memory is the final of the (Champions league in 2014), when he scored in the last minute of added time. I was 9 years old.”

Huijsen said he already talked with new team coach Xabi Alonso about his roles with the club that needs to rebuild a defense after multiple injuries to its backline during a mostly disappointing 2024-25 season.

“We talked a little about what he expects from me. I think it’s going to be a great few years,” Huijsen said. "I think I fit in very well with the style of football Xabi wants to play. I’m going to try to contribute as much as I can, and I’ll be delighted to help.”

The highly rated defender was being sought after by other clubs in the Premier League after his standout season with Bournemouth. The skilled Dutch-born center back joined the Premier League team from Juventus for a reported 12.5 million pounds (then $16.6 million) in the offseason last year. He was a regular for Bournemouth since breaking into the team in November.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer