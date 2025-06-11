Welcome to our new website!
Intergenerational Kayaking Offered

Sitka Tribe of Alaska invites Tribal households to explore the surrounding waters and build connections through an intergenerational kayaking series this month.

The program is designed for intergenerational pairs. It will equip participants with the skills and confidence to safely recreate on the water, strengthen family ties and will weave in cultural components, STA said in a news release.

Registration is required. Contact Anna Schumacher in Social Services at 907 966-9662 with questions. 

Registration is open at: https://forms.gle/gguo8kjtEygGGRJU9.

