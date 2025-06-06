Iranians react to new Trump travel ban as tensions are high between nations

Posted Friday, June 6, 2025 5:46 am

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians again face a U.S. travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump, with the decision drawing anger, frustration and some shrugs given the decades of tensions between the countries.

Trump imposed a similar ban during his first term before withdrawing America unilaterally from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, under which Iran drastically limited its program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

When he returned to the White House and began seeking a new deal with Iran, it saw the country’s rial currency improve and stocks rise. But worries have grown as its government appears poised to reject an initial American proposal. The travel ban has further darkened that mood and led Iranians to fear Trump will lump the nation's 80 million people with its theocratic government even after he repeatedly praised them while seeking a deal.

“Now I understand that Trump is against all Iranians, and his attitude is not limited to the government,” said Asghar Nejati, a 31-year-old man working in a Tehran pharmacy.

Even in the years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and subsequent U.S. Embassy hostage crisis, Iranian students traveled to the U.S. to attend universities. Between 2018 and 2024, an average of around 10,000 Iranian students went to the U.S. annually.

Estimates suggest some 1 million Iranian-origin people live in the U.S. today.

Mehrnoush Alipour, a 37-year-old graphic designer, said the nations could have better relations if they could spoke to each other in softer tones.

“This is another foolish decision. Trump cannot reach his goals by imposing pressures on ordinary Iranians," she said. "The two nations can have better relations through openings, not restrictions.”

Bank teller Mahdieh Naderi said Trump was lashing out over his frustrated efforts to reach ceasefires in the Israel-Hamas war and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Trump just expressed his anger about his failed plans,” Naderi said. “He is complaining about the Chinese and others who are living in the U.S., too

Some said interest in the U.S. was already waning before the latest ban.

“Over the past years, two of my grandchildren went to Canada to continue their education there," said Mohammad Ali Niaraki, 75. "Iranians are not limited in immigration and they are not as interested to go to the U.S. as they were decades ago. Iranians prefer Canada, as well as neighboring countries with flourishing economies like the (United Arab) Emirates.”

Others pointed out that high-ranking government officials have children living or working in the U.S., despite the tensions, and suggested that it would be fair to remove those as well.

Tehran resident Mehri Soltani offered rare support for Trump’s decision.

“Those who have family members in the U.S, it’s their right to go, but a bunch of bad people and terrorists and murderers want to go there as well,” he said. “So his policy is correct. He’s doing the right thing.”

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.