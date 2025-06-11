Islander Drive Appeal Granted by Assembly

Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2025 7:50 pm

The Assembly voted Tuesday to grant Ryan Nichols’ appeal of the Feb. 19 Planning Commission's denial of a preliminary plat for a minor subdivision at 305 Islander Drive, on Harris Island.

Though still wanting Harris Island residents to create a maintenance agreement, Assembly members agreed that overall infrastructure considerations should be separate from the subdivision application.

The Assembly sat as an appellate body with a closed record, as its role was to evaluate the commission’s decision based on the same evidence and testimony it had.

Thor Christianson recused himself since his family owns property on Harris Island.

Nichols’ request was first heard by the commission on Dec. 4, 2024, when it postponed the decision to February to give Islander Drive residents time to draft a maintenance agreement

But on Feb. 19, the commission voted 2-1 to deny the preliminary plat for Nichols' subdivision, citing possible adverse effects of higher use of area infrastructure, such as the road and bridge.

Planning and Community Development Director Amy Ainslie called the Harris Island neighborhood “no man’s land” in her testimony to the Assembly. Though Islander Drive is platted as a street, it was never adopted by the municipality for maintenance. Guidance in the city planning code is minimal for this case, she said. The absence of a maintenance agreement in case of major infrastructure failure split the commission on whether the subdivision would harm the neighborhood’s character or public welfare.

Ainslie said that despite the concerns, the subdivision request itself complies with the code’s standards on lot dimensions and intended use

Carina Nichols spoke on behalf of her brother Ryan, and stressed Ainslie's point in her testimony.

“We felt like a top-down approach is more appropriate than a bottom-up approach,” she said. “I know there is additional development being considered in other parts of the island, and I think that is relevant for awareness, but I don’t believe it should have a bearing on your decision for this proposal.”

Only three commission members were at the February meeting, a procedural detail she “took issue with.” One of the members who voted no was not present at the December meeting, Nichols said.

In a separate testimony, commission member Robin Sherman said she voted no solely because of public safety concerns for the adequacy of the road and bridge. She said there are potential developments that can result in more than a dozen new houses on the island, but there is no maintenance agreement or mechanism to pay for a new bridge.

Other public comments mentioned a covenant that restricted one lot to having one house, though Ainslie said she didn’t find any stipulations in the covenants that explicitly prohibited subdivision.

In deliberations, Assembly member Chris Ystad said that the lot conformed to Sitka’s code for a subdivision, which is why he favored the Nichols' request to subdivide the lot. However, he said, he would like to see the neighborhood come together to form some sort of maintenance agreement.

“We need to consider not [only] the owners who are there now, but also the owners who may be there in the future,” Ystad said.

This sentiment was echoed by all other Assembly members, who granted the appeal and adopted the findings of the Feb. 19 staff report 5-0.