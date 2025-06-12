Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

Israel closes its airspace after attacking Iran

Posted

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel closes its airspace after attacking Iran.

Other items that may interest you

Israel's strikes on Tehran broaden as Trump issues …

What to know about bunker-buster bombs and Iran's …

Czech coalition government faces a parliamentary …

Denmark tests unmanned robotic sailboat fleet with …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions