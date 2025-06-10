Israel says Greta Thunberg is being deported after Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized

Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 11:53 pm

JERUSALEM (AP) — Activist Greta Thunberg is being deported from Israel, Israel’s Foreign Ministry and a rights group representing her said Tuesday, after the Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized by the Israeli military.

In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry shared a photo of Thunberg on a plane. “Greta Thunberg is departing Israel on a flight to France,” the post said.

Adalah, a legal rights group in Israel representing Thunberg and the other activists, said Thunberg, two other activists and a journalist had agreed to be deported and leave Israel. Other activists refused deportation, were being held in detention and their case was set to be heard by Israeli authorities.

Thunberg was one of 12 passengers on board the Madleen, a boat carrying aid destined for people in war-torn Gaza.

The activists said they were protesting the ongoing war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel says such ships violate its naval blockade of Gaza.