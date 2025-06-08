Welcome to our new website!
Italian duo Errani and Paolini win French Open women's doubles final

PARIS (AP) — Olympic gold medallists Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini won the French Open women's doubles title for the first time.

The second-seeded Italian pair, runners-up at Roland-Garros last year, beat Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 on Sunday.

It was Errani's second French Open doubles title, and her sixth at a major tournament. The 38-year-old previously formed a highly succesful partnership with Roberta Vinci, also winning trophies at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open.

“It’s tennis, we never stop, every day,” Errani said. “You just try to be focused every day, and maybe you are not enjoying 100 percent what is happening, because you cannot stop and feel it. But right now, I feel it, and I am trying to realize what we are doing is so big. Winning a Grand Slam is the best thing in the world.”

No other Italians had won the women's doubles at Roland Garros since Errani teammed with Vinci in 2012.

Errani won two titles in Paris this year, also claiming the mixed doubles title with Andrea Vavassori.

Paolini is also an accomplished singles player and was runner-up at the clay-court Grand Slam last year, losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.

“You are really an inspiration for me,” Paolini told Errani. “It’s great to have you in my team and sharing these moments with you, it’s something special. You are a legend, for me.”

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

