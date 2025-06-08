Jeevan Badwal scores 1st MLS goal, Whitecaps beat short-handed Sounders 3-0

Posted Sunday, June 8, 2025 11:11 pm

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jeevan Badwal scored his first career goal in the 40th minute, Daniel Ríos added his first goal of the season and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Sunday night to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Nouhou Tolo — known simply as “Nouhou” — and Jon Bell were shown a red cards in the 51st minute and 55th minutes and Seattle (7-6-5) played two-men down the rest of the way.

Vancouver (10-1-5) is the points leader in all of MLS with 35 and averages a league-high 2.19 points per game.

Badwal, a 19-year-old homegrown in his second MLS season, poked in a first-touch finish to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead.

Ríos slipped a rising shot from outside the area between two defenders and inside the left post to make it 2-0 in the 70th and 36-year-old Damir Kreilach came on in 74th minute, his first appearance of the season, and converted from the penalty spot to cap the scoring in the 88th.

Seattle had 54% possession but was outshot 13-7, 5-0 on target.

Stefan Frei had two saves for the Sounders.

