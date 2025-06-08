Jennifer Kupcho wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, ending nearly 3-year drought

Posted Sunday, June 8, 2025 6:23 pm

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho closed with an 8-foot birdie putt in light rain to hold off Ilhee Lee on Sunday in the ShopRite LPGA Classic, ending a drought of nearly three years without winning.

Kupcho, whose four LPGA Tour titles include a major at the Chevron Championship, birdied three of the last five holes for a 5-under 66. She took the lead with a 20-foot birdie putt from just off the green on the 14th, and avoided a playoff with the putt on 18.

Lee was the 36-hole leader going into the final round on a rain-soaked Bay Course at Seaview Hotel, so drenched that the par-3 17th was moved up to play only 76 yards. She had two early bogeys and shot 39 on the front to fall back.

But the South Korean finished strong, with five birdies on the back, including the last two holes, for a 68. It wasn't enough to catch Kupcho, who was in her own world.

Kupcho finished at 15-under 198 in one of only two LPGA events contested over 54 holes.

“I really just wasn’t thinking about anything else,” Kupcho said. “I think in my mind I had set on 14 under, so I was really just trying to get to that number. Obviously did a little better. Yeah, just feels really nice. Just kind of stayed in my zone the whole time.”

The 36-year-old Lee won her only LPGA title 12 years ago in the Bahamas on a course shortened to 12 holes because of historic rain. But she had played only 18 times in the last seven years, finishing off her college degree and working briefly for Financial Forum. Lately, she has been a part-time golf teacher.

Lee got into the field as a past tournament winner, at No. 1,426 in the women's world ranking.

“I worked for Financial Forum for 100 days and then got out,” Lee said. "Then I realize, ‘Oh, I’m good at golf.’ So I got to teach golf. I started teaching a little bit, not full time, but I was teaching a little bit and I loved it. I absolutely loved it.

“So since then I was teaching a little bit and playing at the same time and rehabbing, more treatment on my shoulder and back and ankle. I still have few students waiting for me in LA so I get to see them next week.”

Kupcho gets a much-needed win after going without a trophy after her three-win 2022 season.

“It just feels amazing,” Kupcho said. “I think I struggled a lot early in the year and had a lot of tough weeks, a lot of hard conversations, and it feels good.”

She said she carried some momentum from last week in the U.S. Women's Open, even though she missed the cup.

“Me and the U.S. Open sometimes just don’t get along. I think I just carried my ball striking into this week,” Kupcho said. “Hit the ball really well last week, hit it well this week, and just sunk some putts.”

