Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

Jim Harbaugh gives advice after foul ball misses his brother and Cal Ripken Jr. at O's game

Posted
By BETH HARRIS

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh had some advice after a foul ball just missed his brother, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, and Cal Ripken Jr. at a Baltimore Orioles game.

John Harbaugh ducked down and Ripken leaned away as the ball fouled off behind home plate by Detroit’s Wenceel Pérez bounced between Harbaugh and Ripken before traveling a few rows up on Wednesday night at Camden Yards.

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman ran toward the first row and joked with John Harbaugh and Ripken.

“I was not going to bring it up,” Jim Harbaugh said Thursday at Chargers minicamp.

He did just that after speaking with reporters and leaving the room only to come back.

“Maybe there is one lesson,” Jim Harbaugh said. “Keep your eye on the ball.”

He said his older brother was a “tremendous middle infielder” at one time but he noted John didn't have a glove with him at the game.

The last-place Orioles beat the AL Central-leading Tigers, 10-1.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Other items that may interest you

OKC's Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enter …

Panthers can clinch a 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup …

UConn greats Rebecca Lobo and Jen Rizzotti reunite to …

One Stanley Cup ring hasn't changed Paul Maurice, who …

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions