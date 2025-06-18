Attention subsribers
 Beginning on Saturday, June 21st, you will need to be a subscriber in order to view the content on this site.
If you are a current subscriber but do not have an account here, you can click here to set up your free account.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today.
Log in Subscribe

KCAW Seeks Action Against Funding Cuts

SHANNON HAUGLAND
Sentinel Staff Writer
Posted 6/18/25

Local and regional community radio advocates are asking for listenrs’ help in fighting President Trump’s proposed rescissions which KCAW-FM says is “the most serious threat” to federal funding the station has faced.

“Our ask to the public is to...

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Truck Burns In Morning Fire

Rotary Gets Their Ducks in a Row

STANDING FOR PUBLIC LANDS

Juneau Editor Takes His News to The Web

© Copyright 2025 Daily Sitka Sentinel
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions