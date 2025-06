Posted Tuesday, June 10, 2025 7:32 pm

Kenwa Karate of Sitka will hold its annual meeting plus pizza and potluck 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at the Sitka Sound Science Center’s classroom.

Karate students, families and friends are welcome to take a side dish to share.

For information contact Laurinda Marcello, instructor, at sensei@sitkakarate.org or 907 738-2887.