Kumar Rocker gets assist from pickle juice in win as Rangers top White Sox 2-1
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Posted 6/15/25
Rookie right-hander Kumar Rocker pitched five scoreless innings with help from some pickle juice, Ezequiel Duran put Texas in front for good with an RBI double and the Rangers finished a sweep of the …