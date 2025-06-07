Kyle Teel gets a new shirt as he joins the Chicago White Sox for big league debut

Posted Saturday, June 7, 2025 2:28 am

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Teel has a new collared shirt and his own big league opportunity.

Teel, one of the majors' top prospects, was brought up by the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The 23-year-old catcher was in the starting lineup for the opener of a weekend series against Kansas City, batting sixth.

He walked in his first plate appearance in the second inning.

Teel was acquired in the Garrett Crochet trade with the Boston Red Sox in December. He batted .295 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 50 games with Triple-A Charlotte.

When Chase Meidroth, another prospect who was acquired by the White Sox in the Crochet deal, was brought up in April, Meirdroth told Teel he might need a collared shirt for his major league arrival, and Teel gave the infielder one of his own.

So Charlotte manager Sergio Santos returned the favor when he broke the news to Teel that he was going to Chicago, handing over a new shirt.

Teel was the No. 14 pick in the 2023 amateur draft out of the University of Virginia. His arrival marks a positive moment for a last-place White Sox team in the middle of a painful rebuilding process.

Chicago also optioned catcher Korey Lee to Charlotte and designated right-hander Ryan Cusick for assignment.

The 26-year-old Lee was sidelined by a sprained left ankle before he was activated by the White Sox on May 27. He is batting .250 (7 for 28) in 14 games with Chicago this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb