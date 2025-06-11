Welcome to our new website!
Lance Stroll cleared to race at Canadian GP after 'successful medical procedure'

MONTREAL (AP) — Lance Stroll has been cleared to race at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend after missing the Spanish GP because of pain in his hand and wrist, Formula 1 team Aston Martin said Wednesday.

“I am excited to get back behind the wheel with the team for my home Grand Prix this weekend,” the Montreal native said in a statement released by his team. “I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd.”

Aston Martin said Stroll underwent a “successful medical procedure to resolve the symptoms” and that he completed some laps in France this week in an old F1 car.

“I’m feeling good after my procedure and put some laps in at Paul Ricard this week to prepare,” the 26-year-old Stroll said.

The team did not specify which hand was hurting Stroll. It previously said that he had been experiencing pain for six weeks and that doctors believed the problem was related to a medical procedure he underwent in 2023 following a cycling accident to treat fractures and a broken toe.

Stroll has scored 14 points this season while teammate Fernando Alonso has struggled, earning just 2 points.

Aston Martin was not allowed to replace Stroll in Spain since he had qualified for the race.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

