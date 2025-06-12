Lance Stroll refuses to discuss wrist injury specifics ahead of home Canadian Grand Prix

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 4:41 pm

Lance Stroll cited “medical privacy” Thursday in refusing to discuss the specifics of the wrist injury or medical procedure that kept the Formula 1 driver from participating in the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The Aston Martin driver has been cleared to compete this weekend at his home Canadian Grand Prix, but he was short on details about his injury. Aston Martin has said only that Stroll, the son of the team owner, underwent a “successful medical procedure to resolve the symptoms” and that he completed test laps in France to earn clearance for Sunday's race in Canada.

The 26-year-old Stroll did not elaborate further. The team previously said Stroll had been experiencing pain for six weeks and doctors believed the problem was related to a medical procedure he underwent in 2023 following a cycling accident to treat fractures to both wrists and a broken toe.

"Pretty confident. Should be good," Stroll initially offered Thursday in Montreal.

He only revealed a bit more after persistent questioning.

"It was bothering me for a few weeks over Imola, Monaco and then Barcelona was just really brutal throughout the weekend," Stroll said. “I got a procedure done and drove this week and I was feeling pretty good, so I’m confident it’s just the old injury that I had with it a couple of years ago. It just started to bug me again and yeah, just got it sorted.”

When asked which wrist was treated, Stroll said: "That’s my right one,″ in reference to the hand he refused to remove from his pocket during Thursday's news conference in Montreal.

Stroll has scored only 14 points this season while teammate Fernando Alonso has struggled to just two points as Aston Martin has endured a tremendous drop-off in performance.

Stroll also downplayed reports he had a meltdown in the Aston Martin garage following a poor showing in qualifying at the Spanish GP.

“I was frustrated, for sure, frustrated about my wrists and last three races from Imola — it was inhibiting my driving,” Stroll said. “I knew that Sunday was going to be tricky, probably impossible and at that point I was pretty frustrated about it.”

Prior to that, Stroll said he'd been trying to drive through the pain.

“As an athlete, in any sport, you're always trying to push through the pain, discomfort, as much as you can and try to get a good result,” Stroll said. "In that situation, I was struggling and I was trying to push through it and it just didn't feel sensible to push anymore. Felt like the damage was getting worse and I needed to do something more serious about it.

“I don't want to really get into detail about what I had to do and how I had to do it because it's just my medical privacy and I like to keep that confidential.”

