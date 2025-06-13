Latin America and Caribbean week in pictures

Posted Friday, June 13, 2025 12:46 am

June 6-12, 2025

Argentina’s highest court upheld a six-year prison sentence for former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in a ruling that permanently banned her from public office over the corruption conviction that found she had directed state contracts to a friend while she was the first lady and president.

Miguel Uribe, a conservative Colombian presidential hopeful, was in critical condition after being shot in the head from close range during a campaign rally.

People created a human chain along a Rio de Janeiro beach shore as part of a symbolic group hug with the sea to mark World Oceans Day.

Brad Pitt donning a buzzcut arrives at a red carpet premiere in Mexico City to promote his latest film, “F1: The Movie”.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

