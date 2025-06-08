Lee and Vázquez go back to back to power Twins past Blue Jays 6-3 and avoid series sweep

Posted Sunday, June 8, 2025 5:46 pm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brooks Lee and Christian Vázquez hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Sunday to avoid a sweep and snap a three-game skid.

Minnesota trailed 3-2 when Lee led off against Bowden Francis with his fifth homer. Vázquez followed with his second and the Twins were never behind again.

Joe Ryan (7-2) allowed three runs — two earned — and four hits in five innings to help the Twins end the Blue Jays' four-game winning streak. Brock Stewart, Cole Sands and Griffin Jax all followed with a scoreless inning. Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his 10th save in 11 opportunities.

Alan Roden doubled in a run in the second inning to give Toronto the lead, but Minnesota answered in its half with an RBI groundout from Vázquez and Trevor Larnach's sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead.

Alejandro Kirk had an RBI single and George Springer doubled in a run to put Toronto ahead 3-2 in the third.

Mason Fluharty, who got the final two outs in the fourth, left with two on and one out in the fifth in favor of Erik Swanson. Ty France greeted Swanson with an RBI single for a 5-3 lead and Lee walked to load the bases. Swanson struck out Vázquez looking before Byron Buxton walked to set the final margin.

Francis (2-8) allowed four runs and five hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. Fluharty gave up two runs in an inning.

Toronto (35-30) was trying for its first sweep against Minnesota (35-30) at Target Field since 2013.

Key moment

Vázquez's shot to left after Lee hit one out to right gave the Twins back-to-back home runs for the second time this season and the first time at home.

Key stat

The Twins have walked 164 batters — fewest in the majors and 31 less than the Blue Jays, who walked eight in the finale.

Up next

The Blue Jays hadn't announced a starter for the first of three in St. Louis beginning Monday. The Cardinals will start RHP Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.91).

The Twins will host the Rangers for three games beginning Tuesday. Neither team announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb