Leroy Sané in Istanbul for Galatasaray talks as Bayern contract expires

Posted Thursday, June 12, 2025 9:01 am

ISTANBUL (AP) — Germany winger Leroy Sané is in Turkey for talks with Galatasaray about signing as a free agent when his Bayern Munich contract expires.

The Turkish league champion confirmed on social media late Wednesday that Sané had arrived in Istanbul for negotiations.

Sané is set to leave Bayern when his contract expires at the end of the month after talks on a possible extension dragged on through the season without a resolution, even as Bayern reached agreements on new contracts with teammates like Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich.

That will end a five-year stay with Bayern, which signed Sané in 2020 for a reported fee of just under 50 million euros (then $56.3 million) after a lengthy pursuit of the then-Manchester City player.

During his time in Munich, he's won the Bundesliga four times, but has faced criticism in recent seasons for a perceived lack of consistency, especially in European games. Sané scored 13 times in 45 games across all competitions for Bayern this season but only one of those goals came in the Champions League.

___

