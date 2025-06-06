Welcome to our new website!
LHP Tyler Alexander clears waivers and becomes free agent after Brewers designate him for assignment

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander, who got designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers this week, has elected free agency after clearing waivers.

Alexander, 30, had been designated for assignment on Sunday.

Alexander had a 3-5 record with a 6.19 ERA and one save for the Brewers this season while making 21 appearances, including four starts. He had 30 strikeouts and 12 walks over 36 1/3 innings.

He posted a 9.24 ERA in the month of May.

Alexander is 20-33 with a 4.67 ERA in 164 career major league appearances. He pitched for the Detroit Tigers from 2019-23 and for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024 before joining the Brewers this season.

