The Friends of the Sitka Public Library invites the community to its board meeting 5 p.m. Thursday, June 19, to select books for the “Challenge of the Books,” an adult reading program launching in August.

A suggested book list will be available. Following discussion, the panel will vote for the four books to include on the final list. The public is invited to visit the Friends Facebook page to suggest books for the initial list.