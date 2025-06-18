Attention subsribers
Longtime DEA informant charged in alleged scheme to extort high-level cocaine traffickers
By JOSHUA GOODMAN and JIM MUSTIAN
Posted 6/18/25
A drug informant who helped the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration build some of its biggest cases has been arrested and charged with scheming to extort major cocaine traffickers facing extradition …